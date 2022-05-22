SRH vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

It is after a very long time that the last league match of an India Premier League season will have no effect on the future of the tournament. Both and are out of the race for the Playoffs and this game is more about finishing on a winning note.

Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has headed back to his country New Zealand for the birth of his child and hence will lead the side in today’s game which begins at 07:30 pm IST on May 22, 2022, at the .

SRH vs PBKS Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Hyderabad and Punjab too and it might be a high scoring bonanza

SRH vs PBKS Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the game. The temperature will fluctuate between 30 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Hyderabad and Punjab match will see players battling the heatwave.

SRH vs PBKS Live Streaming

The SRH vs PBKS match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the in Mumbai. This match between Hyderabad and Punjab can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between SRH and PBKS would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 22, 2022, at the in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s take on Mayank Agarwal’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between SRH and PBKS can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.