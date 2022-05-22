SRH vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
-
It is after a very long time that the last league match of an India Premier League season will have no effect on the future of the tournament. Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings are out of the race for the Playoffs and this game is more about finishing on a winning note.
Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has headed back to his country New Zealand for the birth of his child and hence Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side in today’s game which begins at 07:30 pm IST on May 22, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium.
SRH vs PBKS Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Hyderabad and Punjab too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
SRH vs PBKS Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the game. The temperature will fluctuate between 30 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Hyderabad and Punjab match will see players battling the heatwave.
