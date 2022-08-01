Start of 2nd T20I between India and West Indies pushed back by 2 hours

-
The start of the second T20I between India and West Indies has been pushed back by two hours due to a delay in arrival of team luggage, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Monday.
"Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today's match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12.30 pm (10 PM India time)," the Cricket West Indies said in the statement.
The match is scheduled to be played at the Warner Park.
India lead the five-match series 1-0 following their 68-run win in the lung-opener at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.
