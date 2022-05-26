State-run sports facilities in Delhi to stay open till 10 pm, says Sisodia

Chief Minister has directed all state-run facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, his deputy said on Thursday.

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Tagging the report, Sisodia said in a tweet: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite. CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm (sic).

