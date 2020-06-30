JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC World Test Championship » News

Australia-Zimbabwe ODI series postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
Business Standard

Stokes to lead England as Root set to miss July 8 Test match vs Windies

England skipper Joe Root is set to miss the opening Test against West Indies next week to attend the birth of his second child

Topics
ICC World Test Championship | England vs West Indies | Joe Root

Press Trust of India  |  London 

England skipper Joe Root is set to miss the opening Test against West Indies next week to attend the birth of his second child.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes will lead the team for the first time in Root's absence.

The first game of the three-Test series begins at the Aegeas Bowl in Southampton from July 8 and Root's wife is due around the same time.

Root has thrown his weight behind the all-rounder for being the interim captain, describing him as a "natural leader".
 

"He's very well equipped to do a fantastic job for us," Root told the BBC.

Root is also a doubtful starter for the second Test as the skipper will be required to undergo seven days of self-isolation before joining the team.

Last week, England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) director of cricket Ashley Giles had said the board hopes to allow players to leave and re-enter the team "bubble" during the series, including Root.

The series, which will be played in 'bio-secure' venues, will mark the resumption of cricket after a three-month long coronavirus hiatus.
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 11:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY