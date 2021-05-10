Sunrisers Hyderabad owners donate Rs 30 cr in India's fight against Covid

Owners of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sun TV, on Monday donated Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 relief work being undertaken by the state and central governments along with various

India is battling a devastating health crisis in the second wave of the global pandemic, which is currently causing over 4,000 daily deaths.

"Sun TV Network is donating a sum of Rs 30 crore to provide relief to those affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," said in a statement posted on their twitter handle.

"This will be spent on several initiatives currently underway at various states of India including the following: 1. Donations to the various programmes initiated by Government of India and State governments. 2. Partnering with that are providing oxygen cylinders, medicines etc."



The 2016 IPL champions also said that "the company will leverage its resources, including all its media assets, to spread greater awareness among millions of our TV viewing audiences across India and rest of the world."



Sunrisers Hyderabad's Wriddhiman Saha, along with three other players from two different franchises, and two coaches from another team had tested positive, leading to the indefinite suspension of the IPL last Tuesday.

