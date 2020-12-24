Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Karthik to lead Tamil Nadu in domestic T20 league

-
ALSO READ
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournamnent to begin from January 10: BCCI to states
Sreesanth named in Kerala probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Yuvraj Singh named in Punjab's probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20
Domestic cricket will only happen when travelling is safe: Ganguly
'Proud and at peace', Parthiv Patel retires from competitive cricket
-
Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik will captain Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, set to begin from January 10.
The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) named 20 players, who are set to take part in the showpiece event. All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been named vice-captain of the side.
"The State Senior Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has selected the following players to represent the Tamil Nadu State Senior Team to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament which will be held at Kolkata from 10th to 19th January 2021," the TNCA said in an official statement.
Last week, opening batsman Murali Vijay had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons, ESPNCricinfo reported. Also, the side will miss the services of Ravichandran Ashwin and T Natarajan who are currently with the Indian side for the Australia tour.
Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the knockout matches of the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has conveyed to its affiliated units that Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the quarter-finals (Jan 26-27), semi-finals (Jan 29), and the finals (Jan 31) of the tournament.
Tamil Nadu squad: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Vijay Shankar (vice-captain), B Aparajith, B Indrajith, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, K B Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Sinivas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor