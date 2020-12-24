Madan Lal-led cricket advisory panel to get extension in today's BCCI AGM

-
The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), tasked to pick the three national selectors ahead of the England series, is set to get an extension at the board's 89th Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on Thursday.
According to BCCI sources, the CAC, headed by former World Cup-winning seamer Lal and comprising RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, will continue to perform their duties as usual.
The trio's extension is set to be ratified at the AGM.
Lal, Singh and Naik met once earlier when Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh became national selectors.
International cricket is set to return to India with England's full tour in February for four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.
The tour starts from February 5 in Chennai and Ahmedabad will host a day-night Test from February 24.
