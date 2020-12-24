JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

Rijiju flags off 917 km rafting expedition 'Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyaan'
Business Standard

Madan Lal-led cricket advisory panel to get extension in today's BCCI AGM

The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee is tasked to pick the three national selectors ahead of the England series

Topics
BCCI | India vs England | India cricket team

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Madan Lal-led cricket advisory panel to get extension in today's BCCI AGM
Lal, Singh and Naik met once earlier when Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh became national selectors.

The BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), tasked to pick the three national selectors ahead of the England series, is set to get an extension at the board's 89th Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to BCCI sources, the CAC, headed by former World Cup-winning seamer Lal and comprising RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, will continue to perform their duties as usual.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here

The trio's extension is set to be ratified at the AGM.

Lal, Singh and Naik met once earlier when Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh became national selectors.

International cricket is set to return to India with England's full tour in February for four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

The tour starts from February 5 in Chennai and Ahmedabad will host a day-night Test from February 24.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 24 2020. 10:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY