T20 International: Sri Lanka thrash India by 7 wickets to win series 2-1

Sri Lanka spinners led by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga rattled a depleted Indian batting to engineer a 2-1 series victory with a seven-wicket win in the third T20 International here on Thursday.
Batting first, India playing with at least two batsmen short were restricted to their third lowest total of 81 for 8 with Hasaranga getting 4 for 9 in 4 overs.
In reply, Sri Lanka reached the target in 14.3 overs with Dhananjaya De Silva (23 ) scoring bulk of the runs. Rahul CHahar finished with 3/15 in 4 overs.
Brief Scores: India 81/8 in 20 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 4/9). Sri Lanka 82 for 3 in 14.3 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 23 batting, Rahul Chahar 3/15).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
