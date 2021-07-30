JUST IN
Difficult situation but we decided to stay on and play series: Dhawan
Business Standard

T20 International: Sri Lanka thrash India by 7 wickets to win series 2-1

Sri Lanka spinners led by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga rattled a depleted Indian batting to engineer a 2-1 series victory with a seven-wicket win in the third T20 International here on Thursday

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Sri Lanka spinners led by leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga rattled a depleted Indian batting to engineer a 2-1 series victory with a seven-wicket win in the third T20 International here on Thursday.

Batting first, India playing with at least two batsmen short were restricted to their third lowest total of 81 for 8 with Hasaranga getting 4 for 9 in 4 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka reached the target in 14.3 overs with Dhananjaya De Silva (23 ) scoring bulk of the runs. Rahul CHahar finished with 3/15 in 4 overs.

Brief Scores: India 81/8 in 20 overs (Wanindu Hasaranga 4/9). Sri Lanka 82 for 3 in 14.3 overs (Dhananjaya de Silva 23 batting, Rahul Chahar 3/15).

First Published: Fri, July 30 2021. 02:24 IST

