T20 World Cup: Pakistan knocks New Zealand out, books a slot in the finals

has developed an annoying new knack for stopping in-form teams in their track. They outclassed on Wednesday in Sydney, securing a 7-wicket victory.

The Black Caps had won the toss and decided to bat first. The bowlers, however, were at the top of their game, scalping a few quick and early wickets before stifling the run rate to below 8. For NZ, skipper Kaine Williamson and Daryl Mitchell were the lead scorers. The two gave the Kiwi innings some much-needed stability. While Williamson scored a stabilising 46 off 42 with a six and a four, Mitchell was quicker with a 35-ball 53 consisting of 3 fours and a six. Among Pakistani bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi proved most successful with 2 wickets and an economy of 6.00.

In response, skipper finally found form, blasting a well-paced 42-ball 53 with 7 fours. He was helped by Muhammad Rizwan’s 43-ball 57. More than the bowling, their lacklustre fielding provided Pak with enough opportunity to build toward a steady and comfortable chase. Several missed catches and run-out opportunities mean Captain Azam and Rizwan could rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking. Once Trent Boult dismissed both members of the opening pair, Mohammad Haris chipped in with a useful 30-run cameo, dispatching 2 fours and 1 six to the boundaries. Mohammad Rizwan was declared the player of the match.

With the comfortable win, Pakistan now waits for the winner of today’s tie between India and England to set up the finals clash for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup.