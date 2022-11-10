T20 World Cup: Pakistan knocks New Zealand out, books a slot in the finals

-
ALSO READ
NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup SF Highlights: Rizwan, Babar take Pakistan to final
IND vs PAK T20 World Highlights: Last ball win for India, Virat the hero
NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: India Predicted XI vs arch-rivals Pakistan at MCG
IND vs PAK Live Streaming: When and how to watch the T20 WC match in India
-
Pakistan has developed an annoying new knack for stopping in-form teams in their track. They outclassed New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney, securing a 7-wicket victory.
The Black Caps had won the toss and decided to bat first. The Pakistan bowlers, however, were at the top of their game, scalping a few quick and early wickets before stifling the run rate to below 8. For NZ, skipper Kaine Williamson and Daryl Mitchell were the lead scorers. The two gave the Kiwi innings some much-needed stability. While Williamson scored a stabilising 46 off 42 with a six and a four, Mitchell was quicker with a 35-ball 53 consisting of 3 fours and a six. Among Pakistani bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi proved most successful with 2 wickets and an economy of 6.00.
In response, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam finally found form, blasting a well-paced 42-ball 53 with 7 fours. He was helped by Muhammad Rizwan’s 43-ball 57. More than the New Zealand bowling, their lacklustre fielding provided Pak with enough opportunity to build toward a steady and comfortable chase. Several missed catches and run-out opportunities mean Captain Azam and Rizwan could rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking. Once Trent Boult dismissed both members of the opening pair, Mohammad Haris chipped in with a useful 30-run cameo, dispatching 2 fours and 1 six to the boundaries. Mohammad Rizwan was declared the player of the match.
With the comfortable win, Pakistan now waits for the winner of today’s tie between India and England to set up the finals clash for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 09:05 IST