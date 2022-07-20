Team India arrives in Trinidad for white-ball series against West Indies

-
ALSO READ
1000th ODI: Middle-order in focus, India look for 'fresh ODI template'
KL Rahul, Axar Patel ruled out of T20 series against West Indies
India vs WI: India win toss, elect to field against WI in 1000th ODI
Ishan Kishan will open with me as he is only option available: Rohit Sharma
Bhupinder Hooda front runner for PCC chief in Haryana amid change of guard
-
Team India arrived in Trinidad on Wednesday ahead of their white-ball series against West Indies, which is scheduled to start from Friday.
Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj were some of the players seen at the airport along with the rest of the squad.
"Trinidad - WE ARE HERE! #TeamIndia | #WIvIND," tweeted BCCI.
India and West Indies will square off in three one-day internationals (ODIs) from July 22 to July 27. The five-match T20I series will start on July 29 and will conclude on August 7.
India has announced its squad for both ODI and T20I series. Senior players like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are missing from both squads.
India's squad for three ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
India's squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
On the other hand, West Indies has also announced its squad for the ODI series. Veteran all-rounder Jason Holder has been recalled into the squad for the series.
West Indies squad for ODI series: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales
Reserves: Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh Jr.
The Indian team last toured West Indies in 2019. They both had two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. India won the Test series 2-0 and also won ODI and T20I series by 2-0 and 3-0 respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor