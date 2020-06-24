'This takes the cake': Nick Kyrgios slams Novak Djokovic's ignorance

As world number one tested positive for coronavirus, Nick Kyrgios slammed the Serbian for going ahead with Adria Tour.

Djokovic is being criticised from all corners for going ahead with Adria Tour and then not following social distancing guidelines.

The world number one Djokovic has now joined Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Viktor Troicki in testing positive for Covid-19.

Kyrgios retweeted a video of stars including Djokovic dancing around in a nightclub, saying the act takes the cake for being the most irresponsible.

"Don't @ me for anything I've done that has been 'irresponsible' or classified as 'stupidity' - this takes the cake," Kyrgios tweeted.



Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

It is not the first time that Kyrgios slammed Djokovic for going ahead with the tournament. Earlier, the Australian had described the decision to go ahead with the competition as "bone-headed".

There has been severe criticism for Djokovic as during the Adria tour, planners were seen shaking hands, hugging, and then flouting social distancing guidelines.



Viral videos surfaced on the internet, showing players such as Djokovic dancing around in a nightclub.

This is not the first time that Djokovic has been involved in a controversy during this coronavirus period.

In a media interaction earlier this year, Djokovic caused huge controversy as he ended up daying that he would have a difficult decision to make if receiving a became mandatory to compete on the circuit.



