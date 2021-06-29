Tokyo Olympics 2021: Kevin Durant to lead USA men's basketball team

Kevin Durant, a two-time Olympic gold medallist will lead the 12-member U.S. Men's Team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo starting from July 23.

The U.S. roster features the return of Olympic gold medalists Durant, Green, and Love. Durant and Green were members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic gold medalist squad and Durant and Love were 2012 Olympic gold medalists. Durant and Love were also part of the 2010 USA team that went 9-0 and captured the FIBA World Cup title, and Middleton and Tatum were members of the 2019 USA World Cup Team.

With his selection to the U.S. Olympic Team, Durant becomes just the fourth United States male player selected to three or more Olympic teams. Carmelo Anthony (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) has represented and medaled for a USA men's record four Olympics, while LeBron James (2004, 2008, 2012) and David Robinson (1988, 1992, 1996) each have three Olympic medals in as many appearances.

The average age of the 12 U.S. players at the conclusion of the Tokyo (August 8, 2021) will be 28.2, the third oldest U.S. Men's Olympic Team in history, behind the 1996 Atlanta squad (29.4) and the 1992 Barcelona Team (29.0).

The U.S. men have collected a medal in all 18 Olympics in which they have competed, including 15 gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals. The American men own an impressive 138-5 (.965 winning percentage) all-time record in Olympic action. Since NBA players began representing the United States in 1992, the USA is 53-3 in seven Olympics, capturing six gold medals and one bronze medal. The USA currently enjoys a 25-game Olympic win streak that dates back to the bronze medal game of the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Selected for the U.S. Olympic Team 2020, which is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic title, were: Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Kevin Durant(Brooklyn Nets), Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons), Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors), Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks), Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), and Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics).

The USA coaching staff is led by head coach Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs) with assistant coaches Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce and Jay Wright (Villanova University), and Jerry Colangelo serving as the USA Men's National Team managing director.

