Tokyo Olympics: Athletes should travel with confidence, says IOC chief Bach

-
ALSO READ
IOC bans Belarusian President Lukashenko from attending Olympic games
Tokyo Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto set to head organizing committee
All 33 sports 'unanimously' want 2020 Tokyo Games: Francesco Ricci Bitti
No overseas spectators allowed at Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo
Olympics 2021: IOC offers Tokyo medical help amid call for cancellation
-
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is confident that the organising committee of Tokyo 2020 will be able to stage a safe and secure showpiece event for the athletes.
Bach addressed the 10th International Athletes' Forum (IAF) to confirm that the preparations and delivery of a safe Tokyo 2020 Games this summer are in their final stages.
"Because of the pandemic we all know the athletes' experience will be very different but what is important is the competitions - these are the essentials - can and will take place in a safe way and in full respect," said Bach in a statement as quoted by olympics.com
Bach said "Tokyo is the best prepared Olympic city ever," stressing that "it's about making the athletes feel comfortable and making the Japanese people feel comfortable," ahead of the megaevent.
"The president of the organising committee is a seven-time Olympian. So this should give all of us a lot of confidence that it's really about the athletes and about making the athletes feel comfortable," he said.
"And also making the Japanese people feel comfortable and there again this high vaccination rate is an important factor on top of all the measures and restrictions that we will respect as we have them in the Playbooks," Bach added.
Earlier, Bach had confirmed that as many as 75 per cent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination; and that there is good reason to believe that this figure will be well over 80 per cent at the time of the Games.
"Take the opportunity whenever it arises to take the vaccine because this will increase the safety there for everybody, for yourself, for all your fellow athletes, and for the Japanese people," said Bach.
The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 23-August 8 this year after getting postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor