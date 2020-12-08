IOC bans Belarusian President Lukashenko from attending Olympic games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to temporally ban Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, also head of Belarus' National Olympic Committee (NOC), from the Olympic Games, President Thomas Bach said.

"To exclude the currently elected members of the executive board of the NOC of from all events and activities, including the This includes, in particular, Alexander Lukashenko in his capacity as NOC President and legal representative of the NOC, Viktor Lukashenko in his capacity as NOC First Vice President and the person responsible for the NOC's operations and activities on a daily basis and Dmitry Baskov in his capacity as NOC executive board member," Bach said during a press conference on Monday following Executive Committee meeting, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The IOC has come to the conclusion that it appears that the current leadership has not appropriately protected the Belarusian athletes from political discrimination within the NOC, their member federations or the sports movement," Bach added.

"This is contrary to the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter therefore seriously affecting the reputation of the Olympic movement."

--IANS

int/

