Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to be India's flag bearers

Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be be flag bearers at opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics.
One of India's biggest hopes, wrestler Bajrang Punia will be flag bearer at the closing ceremony on August 8.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has communicated the decision in this regard to the Organising Committee of the Games.
In a first, India is having two flag-bearers -- one male and one female -- at the upcoming Tokyo Games to ensure "gender parity". This was recently informed by IOA chief chief Narinder Batra.
The country's lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
The Tokyo Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the showpiece, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At its executive board meeting last year, the International Olympic Committee had made provisions for flag-bearers from both genders at the opening ceremony.
"...the IOC Executive Board also decided that there should be for the first time ever at least one female and one male athlete in every one of the 206 teams and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team participating at the Games of the Olympiad," IOC chief Thomas Bach had said.
