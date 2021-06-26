Tokyo Olympics: TN CM announces Rs 3 cr prize money for gold medal winners

-
ALSO READ
TN announces 6 new projects, initiatives on Karunanidhi's birth anniversary
PM Modi colluded with IT officials for raids on DMK, says Stalin
Tamil Nadu goes to polls today, first time sans Jayalalitha, Karunanidhi
Rising from ground zero
Cancel bid for hydrocarbon exploration in TN; CM Stalin tells PM Modi
-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that his government will reward sportspersons who bag medals in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.
CM MK Stalin said that sportsperson who win a gold medal will be given Rs 3 crore as prize money, while those winning silver medals will be given Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore will be given to bronze medal winners.
Gagan Narang, a Chennai native who represented India in shooting and won a bronze in the 2012 London Olympics in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event, is still the only individual medallist from the state.
Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on the occasion of International Olympic Day on Wednesday, announced that sportspersons who have won medals in international games will be given jobs in the sports department so that new players can be encouraged by their experiences.
A total of 102 Indian athletes across 14 sporting categories have so far qualified or been named in the final squad by their respective federations for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics slated to begin on July 23.
So far, the London Olympics in 2012 proved to be India's best show at the showpiece event as the athletes won six medals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor