Tokyo Olympics: US women's team advance to beach volleyball final

-
ALSO READ
Czech beach volleyball coach tests positive for Covid-19 at Olympic Village
Olympics linked Covid cases go past 100, organisers announce 19 new cases
Covid at Olympics: 2 more players out, total infected athletes rises to 10
2020 Tokyo Olympics: Russian men beat US in volleyball match
Without the crowd's roar, athletes at Tokyo Olympics search for spirit
-
The American A-Team has advanced to the gold medal match of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament.
April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Switzerland 21-12, 21-11 at Shiokaze Park on Thursday to clinch at least a silver medal. It will be the third medal for Ross, who won silver in London and bronze in Rio de Janeiro. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.
Switzerland's Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre will play for the bronze against the loser of the second semifinal, between Australia and Latvia.
The Americans never trailed in the first set. They lost the first point of the second before rolling off three straight points to take a lead they never relinquished.
The victory also assures the United States of a beach volleyball medal for the seventh straight Summer Games. That's every one of them since the sport was added to the program in Atlanta in 1996.
Only Brazil had achieved the same success -- until now. It has been shut out in Tokyo for the first time, with none of its teams reaching the semifinals.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor