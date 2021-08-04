Rahul Gandhi hails Lovlina Borgohain on winning bronze medal at Olympics

-
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday congratulated boxer Lovlina
Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, and said she has done the country proud.
Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in her debut Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli on Wednesday, bringing an end to the country's campaign in the sport in Tokyo.
"Congratulations to Boxer #LovlinaBorgohain! You've done the country proud," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Priyanka Gandhi, in a tweet, said, "Heartiest congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai! We are so proud of you."
Borgohain goes home a history-maker as the 23-year-old, who started her career as a Muay Thai practitioner, has become only the third Indian boxer to ensure a podium finish at the showpiece after Vijender Singh (2008) and M C Mary Kom (2012). Hers is also the first Olympic medal in Indian boxing in nine years.
