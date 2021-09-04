Tokyo Paralympics: Javelin thrower Navdeep finishes fourth in F41 event

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: India's full schedule, match timings, live telecast
Paralympic Games 2020: Trials to pick Indian athletics team in June
Tokyo Paralympics: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat wins historic badminton gold
Covid watch: First cases reported from Athletes' Village at Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics 2021: Paddler Bhavina Patel qualifies for knockouts
-
India's javelin thrower Navdeep finished at the fourth spot in the men's javelin throw F41 event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday.
Navdeep registered throws of 38.59m, 38.33m, 39.97m, and 40.80m. The Indian javelin thrower's fifth and sixth attempts were disqualified.
China's Pengxiang Sun won gold after registering a throw of 47.13m. Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah won silver with a throw of 43.35m while Iraq's Wildan Nukhailawi won the bronze medal with a throw of 41.39m.
Along the way, China's Sun also ended up creating a world record with a throw of 47.13m.
Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final match here at Yoyogi National Stadium.
Battling it out on Court 1, the first-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This is India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.
On the other hand, India shuttler Manoj Sarkar won a bronze medal after defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in the men's singles SL3 event. Sarkar defeated Fujihara 22-20, 21-13 in the bronze medal match. The entire match lasted for 47 minutes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor