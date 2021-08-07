Tokyo reports 4,515 fresh Covid cases amid Summer Olympics 2020

-
-
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Friday reported 4,515 new COVID-19 cases while additional 29 people associated with Summer Olympics 2020 were also tested positive.
The figure in Tokyo was the second-highest for the capital, which reported a record 5,042 cases on Thursday, Kyodo News reported.
No athletes or people staying in the athletes' village tested positive, Kyodo News reported citing the organising committee
Japan has reported over one million cases on Friday as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread in many parts of the country.
A few days back, Japan had declared a state of emergency to Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Osaka, and Okinawa Prefectures and applied priority measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo, and Fukuoka Prefectures till August 31.
Japan also urged its citizens to refrain from going out or travelling for non-essential, non-urgent reasons.
"We ask people to refrain from going out or travelling for non-essential, non-urgent reasons, and to be as careful and restrained as possible regarding returning to their hometowns during the summer and other travel," PM's Office of Japan tweeted.
"We will continue to do everything in our capacity to implement measures to prevent infections and administer vaccines," added the tweet.
Companies were urged to implement remote working policies, with the goal of reducing the number of commuters by 70 per cent. In-office employees should finish their work by 8 pm and go home directly, reported NHK World.
