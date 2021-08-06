Olympic golf: Aditi Ashok stays on course for historic medal in Tokyo

India's continued with her great form as she moved to the second spot after the third round in women's competition, remaining on course for a maiden medal at the Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old Aditi ground out a 3-under 68 in the third round of the women's competition at Kasumigaseki Country Club to be in sole second place on 12-under 201. She was three shots behind leader and world No. 1, Nelly Korda of the United States.

Aditi, whose given name in Sanskrit means "Boundless", lived up to her calling by continuing to produce some phenomenal to be on the cusp of an historic medal for India.

Aditi, who started the day tied for the second spot with three others, was able to pull two clear of a group of four players, Japan's Mone Inami, Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark, Australian Hannah Green and New Zealander Lydio Ko, who all share third place on 203 with 18 holes remaining on Saturday.

Saturday's final round will begin an hour earlier than on Friday so that the players get out on the course and get back before the potential bad weather strikes, the International Golf Federation (IGF) said in a release on Friday.

Following the return of golf into the Olympic programme in 2016, no Indian golfer, men or women, has won a medal and Aditi knows fully well what a podium finish would mean for the game in the country.

However, she plans to stick to the proverbial "one shot at a time" routine when she joins Korda for the second successive day in the final group which will include Lydia Ko, the silver medallist in Rio.

"I think one more day of golf and a lot happens on the final day. Although it's just one round, it feels long mentally, so definitely staying patient and hoping we have good weather and hope I play good tomorrow," she said.

When she made her debut in Rio 2016 as the youngest competitor and featured in the top-10 in the opening two rounds before finishing 41st, Aditi attracted more curiosity as a wide-eyed teenager just out from school and soaking in the Olympic experience.

A medal for India on Saturday could well spark the positive change that so many clamour in a country where cricket is No. 1 and treated like a religion. She knows all eyes will be on her during the final round but is taking the pressure in her stride.

"I think nobody really follows golf as much. And whenever the Olympics comes around, it's always because we had a lot of sports where we were actually really good, like hockey, where we used to win gold medals all the time. I think with golf being in the second time, I think people are a lot more educated and trying to follow it a lot more," she said.

"For sure (there will be pressure) but I'm not thinking about it that much. I think no matter how I do this week, people have heard about golf and they continue to tune in if they have extended the golf coverage in India because I'm in the top three. I think that's good itself. People seeing golf instead of the other sports, it's always good to get more people aware of the game."

Aditi's glorious run through three rounds is praiseworthy as she has not regained her full speed and strength after coming down with Covid-19 in May this year.

Her driving distances are some 15 metres shorter than regular -- she's ranked 59th in driving distances among the 60 golfers this week - which has seen her rely on her trusty rescue club. She also ranks first in "Strokes Gained: Putting, picking nine strokes over the field".

"It (Covid) took a little bit of strength out of me. I was always short but not like 50 behind Nelly. I think apart from the distance, this year has been kind of the best I've had with my short game, my putting, the rest of my game has been fantastic. I think it's been one of the best years," she told the IGF.

With her mother, Maheshwari on caddying duties this week - her father was on the bag in Rio -- Aditi has enjoyed their time together and even thinks her good run in Tokyo has been due to girl power. "She's doing great. It's funny; this is the best I've played all year. My dad's enjoying watching me on TV and enjoys listening to Bones (Jim McKay) commentate on my game. So that's been cool. My mom has obviously done a great job," said Aditi.

She has received numerous support from back home, including from PGA Tour star Anirban Lahiri, who tweeted a message of support on Thursday. Irrespective of how she finishes on Saturday, Aditi knows her medal run in Tokyo has helped golf gain more fans in India.

"They're like, 'Oh, the girl did well' and that's that (in Rio). But I think within the golfing population it definitely stirred up some interest because a lot more girls are trying to pick it up and either go to college golf or try and play Q-Schools, whether LET (Ladies European tour) or LPGA (Ladies professional Golfer Association)," said Aditi, who is a three-time Ladies European Tour winner and the lone Indian golfer on the LPGA Tour.

"A lot of people are trying to figure out golf and top-3 and tied second and they're trying to figure out what would win a medal. And that's all really cool and I think it's really cool that golf is in the Olympics and we have that chance, because otherwise so many people would never pay attention to golf, let alone men's and women's separately," said Aditi on how her performance has helped stir people's interest.

