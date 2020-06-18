Top Indian golfers and Kapil Dev to feature in Covid-19 charity golf event

Top Indian golfers like Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma as well as legendary cricketer will be seen in action during the Champions for a Cause-Charity Match, which aims to raise Rs 1 crore for Covid-19 relief, here on July 11.

The charity exhibition match, touted as India's first live sport event during this ongoing pandemic, received a huge boost on Wednesday with top golfing bodies in the country coming out to support it.

The Professional Golfers Tour of India (PGTI), the body that not only runs the country's premier professional tour but also co-sanctions the $1.75 million Hero Indian Open, has decided to support the charity match to be played on July 11.

The Industry Association (GIA), India's largest representative body of companies for golfing equipment and infrastructure space, and the Golf Course Superintendents and Managers Association of India (GCSMAI) have also pledged their support to the event.



Nine-time Asian Tour winner Bhullar and 2018 Asian Tour no.1 Shubhankar will be teaming up with Kapil and former India spinner Murali Kartik respectively at the renovated (DGC) course over 18-holes in the exhibition match.

Chennai based industrialist and veteran golf administrator, Dilip Thomas is the lead donor and inspiration behind the effort, which is aiming to raise an amount of Rs 1 crore in aid of renowned charity Magic Bus' ongoing Covid-19 relief efforts.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO PGTI said, "Golf is in its true sense a contact less sport and we are glad that golfers are getting together to help in their own way during the tough time which the country and the world is facing.

"This event will not only contribute to the amazing COVID-19 relief efforts of Magic Bus but also set an example for conducting similar events in other events in India and bring some attention to the healing power of sport. We at PGTI are looking forward to golfers supporting the cause right up to July 11.