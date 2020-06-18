Rio soccer league to return on Thursday despite coronavirus threat

Brazilian soccer is set to make a partial return after a three-month suspension despite protests from executives who think it is too risky to start playing during the pandemic.

The governing body of soccer in Rio de Janeiro said Flamengo and Bangu will play in an empty Maracan Stadium on Thursday in the local league, and Vasco da Gama will host Maca at So Janurio Stadium on Sunday.

The return is a victory for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Flamengo, who have teamed up to lobby for the return of soccer. Rodolfo Landim, the president of the club, was in the capital Brasilia with Bolsonaro when Rio's soccer body announced the fixtures.

More than 45,000 people have died because of the virus in Brazil, and health specialists say the peak of the crisis is yet to come. In Rio state, where 16 million people live, more than 8,000 people have died of Covid-19.

There is no date for the beginning of the Brazilian championship, which was scheduled to start in May. Clubs in other state leagues are only contemplating a return next month if health authorities agree.



Two other top Rio clubs have rejected the move to start games. Fluminense and Botafogo have threatened to take the case to courts to avoid an early return.

Still, Rio's soccer body has scheduled Fluminense and Botafogo to play on Monday against Volta Redonda and Cabofriense, respectively.

After the announcement, Botafogo president Nelson Mufarrej said players will return to training on Saturday and need 15 days to prepare. Earlier this week, the club said five of its players had been infected with the coronavirus, but all recovered.

In a meeting that ended late Tuesday, the head of Rio's soccer body criticised Botafogo and Fluminense.

"The good student, who studied, prepared for the test, came here to do it. But the student that did not prepare wants to postpone it," Rubens Lopes said.

Flamengo and Vasco have trained for almost three weeks, at times going against the recommendations of local health authorities.

Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella said after a meeting with club executives that those who want to wait until July to play again should be allowed to do that, without facing sanctions.

"At this moment we need to take into consideration that each one reacts differently," Crivella said.



"Just picture what happens if Botafogo and Fluminense lose for not showing up during the (pandemic). People will not understand that. As a Botafogo fan I would be sad."



Also on Wednesday, Brazil's most populous state and the epicenter of the country's outbreak allowed soccer clubs to return to training on July 1.

Sao Paulo Gov. Joo Doria announced the decision on the same day a record 389 fatalities from Covid-19 were confirmed in the state of 46 million people.

Sao Paulo state has recorded more than 11,000 deaths from the virus. The only soccer team in the region that is already training is Red Bull Bragantino, which rose to Brazil's top division last year.

The club sponsored by the energy drink maker had been given approval by the small city of Bragana Paulista, where it is based, to return to action.

Rio's mayor invited Bolsonaro to the match on Thursday, but the president is yet to confirm. Brazil's president is one of the few leaders in the world that downplays the risks of Covid-19.

Soccer's governing body in Rio state published photos of the Maracan being cleaned by a dozen workers wearing personal protective equipment. Less than 100 people will be present at the 78,000-seat stadium for the match.

One of the few players who spoke about the decision to return was Japan international and Botafogo attacking midfilder Keisuke Honda.