IPL to 2011 WC snub: Here's what Rohit Sharma said amid Covid-19 lockdown

All sporting activities across the world have been postponed, or cancelled, over the Covid-19 or pandemic. Players have been asked to stay indoors and not to indulge in any sort of on-field activity. This has resulted in players becoming extremely active on social media.



On Thursday, Former England cricket team batsman Kevin Pietersen and Indian leggie took to Instagram and interviewed India's star batsman on Instagram live. In the live chat with fellow cricketers Rohit talked on the lowest point of his cricket career, and others.

ALSO READ: Staying at home: Revisit Kohli's knock vs Australia on Star Sports at 6 pm

Lowest point of his cricket career

IPL 2020

Not getting picked for the 2011 World Cup squad, that was the saddest moment as it was happening in our own backyard, the final was played at my home groundHowever, the swashbuckling Indian batsman admitted that it was due to his own mistakes that he did not make it to the squad.It was due to my performances, I was not at my best," said Sharma when asked why he did not make the 2011 World Cup squad.We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first.

Rohit Sharma

due to Covid-19 pandemic

Fitness

Miss playing cricket

21-day lockdown

Thanks to the lockdown, all the Indian metropolis are wearing a deserted look.I haven't seen Bombay like this before. As cricketers, we don't get time with family. So much of tours and cricket is there. This is a time to spend with them and loads of it.It is very hard actually (to stay fit). I live in a building which has about 54 floors and we had to stop all the indoor and outdoor activities. So just been running up and down the stairs. Not 54 floors but about two or three floors up and down and doing some conditioning exercises here and there.I miss playing the game. I was injured for two months so have been itching to play. When I got the news that everything was going to be postponed I was very sad. I was really looking forward to playing in the IPL.Important for us to be disciplined at these times. This is the time you can do something for the country, stay inside, social distancing is very important. I know people will go out to buy groceries, but I hope everything is followed,