Pro Kabaddi 2019, Semifinal 2: All you need to know about Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors will be coming into the semifinal 2 of Pro Kabaddi after a rest of six days and will be rearing to face U Mumba at Eka Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. U Mumba are on a five match unbeaten streak and entered semifinal after a comfortable win over Haryana Steelers in Eliminator 1.
PKL 2019: Bengal Warriors record
Win: 14
Lost: 5
Tie: 3
Best Raider - Maninder Singh
Maninder Singh is among the 5 raiders to score 200-plus raid points and one of the four raiders to average above 10 raid points this season. Maninder’s Do or Die raid strike rate of 80 is the second best among raiders, who have gone for a minimum of 20 D-o-D raids. However, Bengal Warriors are not entirely dependent on Maninder as the support raiders in Prapanjan, Nabibakhsh and Sukesh Hegde have contributed 47 per cent, while Maninder's contribution was 43 per cent of team’s raid points.
Best Defender – Baldev Singh
Baldev Singh is on the verge of reaching 100 overall points in his second Pro Kabaddi League season. His average of 2.59 tackle points is already much better than his 1.33 tackle point average in Season 6. Sitting second in the list of most High 5s (6) in the season, Baldev could prove to be a big threat to U Mumba’s raiding unit – Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal.
