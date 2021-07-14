Two matches of 2021 Wimbledon under match-fixing scanner: Report

-
ALSO READ
Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after suffering injury in 1st-round match
Wimbledon: Djokovic cruises, Rublev leads Russian charge into 4th round
Djokovic enters 7th Wimbledon final, sets up clash against Berrettini
Grand Slam leaders pledge to address Osaka's concerns on mental health
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty beats Pliskova to win maiden Wimbledon title
-
A probe by a German newspaper has revealed that two matches at this year's Wimbledon are under investigation for match-fixing. It also said that the investigation was launched after several specific and suspicious bets took place around the matches during the tournament.
According to the report by Die Weit, suspicions were raised over a men's doubles match in the first round. There were large live bets placed against a favoured duo at "irregular times". The pair won the first set, increasing the odds of their defeat. However, the duo ended up losing the next three sets.
In another match, extremely high bets were placed at the end of the second set on the exact score in the third set. There were also many 'special bets' on the maximum number of services in the entire match. Both bets ended up coming true.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which fight corruption and match fixing in tennis, has not released any information surrounding the investigations. This year, the ITIA has received 34 alerts since January.
In its latest report on the second quarter, the ITIA said that they received a total of 11 match alerts between April and June this year through its confidential Memoranda of Understanding with the regulated betting industry. Nine of those matches took place on the ITF men's and women's circuit while two matches happened in ATP 250 events.
nr/akm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor