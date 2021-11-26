UK government says no plans for ministers to attend Beijing Winter Olympics

-
ALSO READ
Global Leaders push for 'diplomatic boycott' of Beijing Winter Olympics
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Putin to attend Beijing Winter Olympics amid US diplomatic boycott plans
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
-
Jacob Rees-Mogg, the UK Leader of the House of Commons on Thursday confirmed that "no tickets have been booked" for UK government ministers to attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
The announcement was made in response to a question from Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, co-chair of the cross-party Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), on whether the UK government would announce a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Jacob Rees-Mogg answered: "...It is up to the British Olympics Committee to decide whether or not athletes go. As regards Government Ministers, whether they would wish to go to the People's Republic of China, I can tell the honourable gentleman that no tickets have been booked."
The announcement follows growing international momentum behind a diplomatic boycott of the Games, with the Biden Administration reportedly set to announce that no US government officials will be attending the Games, IPAC said in a statement.
The move comes amidst global concern for Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai, who has appeared only in a series of staged Chinese state media announcements since her disappearance following allegations of sexual abuse made against a top Chinese Communist Party official.
The IPAC, a cross-party network of some 200 legislators internationally, has led parliamentary action in over 10 countries calling for a diplomatic boycott of the Games in response to the Chinese government's human rights abuses in the Uyghur Region and Hong Kong.
UK's Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP said: "Today's announcement that government ministers are not planning to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics, whilst welcome, isn't as yet a clear public statement. The Games will take place while the Chinese government commits industrial scale human rights abuses in the Uyghur Region, Tibet and sends near-daily military incursions into Taiwan's airspace. Add to that their arrest of peaceful democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong and the list of human rights abuses is enormous.
"That is why the U.K. government must now go one further and publicly confirm that no ministers, diplomats or other British officials will attend the games. We cannot lend any legitimacy to China's despotic regime.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor