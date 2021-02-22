Umesh added to India's squad for last two Tests after clearing fitness test

-
ALSO READ
Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma appointed vice-captain for last two Tests
Natarajan replaces Umesh in Test squad, Shardul in place of Shami
Ind vs Aus: Rohit has his first net session in warm up for Sydney Test
Outstanding performance by best gloveman in the world: Ravi Shastri on Saha
Ind vs Eng: Hardik feels 'surreal' to be at world's largest cricket stadium
-
Pacer Umesh Yadav was on Monday added to India's squad for the last two Tests against England after he passed a fitness test, while Shardul Thakur was released to compete in the ongoing Vijay Hazare one-day Championship.
The third Test, a day/nighter, starts here on Wednesday.
"Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav appeared for a fitness test on Sunday, 21st February at Motera. He has cleared his fitness test and has been added to the squad for the last two Tests of the ongoing Paytm India-England Test series," said the BCCI in a statement.
"Shardul Thakur has been released from the squad to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy," it added.
Thakur plays for Mumbai.
Yadav had suffered was a calf muscle injury during the Melbourne Test against Australia in December, ruling him out for the rest of that series.
There is a possibility that India might play three pacers in the pink-ball Test here.
The four-match series is currently locked 1-1 after England won the opener and India came back to clinch the second game in Chennai.
India squad for the last two Tests:
Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor