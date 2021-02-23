Check India vs England 3rd Test playing 11 and head-to-head details here

-
-
The India cricket team would play its third pink-ball Test starting February 24, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on England in the third Test of the four-match series, at Sardar Patel Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad. India has levelled the four-match series 1-1 after winning the second Test at Chepauk Stadium. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return to the India playing 11 as the home team look to use the seaming conditions during the twilight phase.
India vs England playing 11 prediction
India might look to draft in all-rounder Hardik Pandya lower down the order which would allow the team management to go with an extra spinner. Notably, Rohit Sharma hinted at a press conference that the Motera wicket would provide assistance to the spinner, like the Chennai pitch.
England, on the other hand, would look to bring in Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow in its playing 11 after the team's dismal batting performance in the second Test. England’s pace department for the third Test would also see changes as Jofra Archer is likely to return to the England playing 11. However, it would be interesting to see whether England would play both veteran pacers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, in the Day-Night Test at Motera or not.
England's tour of India 2021
India vs England head-to-head
- Overall: 124
- India won: 27
- England won: 48
- Draw: 49
- Tied: 0
- Total matches played: 62
- India won: 20
- England won: 14
- Drawn: 28
ICC World Test ChampionshipThe India vs England 4-match Test series is also part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). India has moved to the second spot on the ICC WTC points table after winning the second Test, while England has slipped to the 4th spot. Notably, New Zealand has already qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final, which is scheduled to take place on June 18-22 at the Lord's cricket ground.
Here are the full squads of both teams:India squad for 3rd and 4th Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.
England squad for 3rd Test: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
