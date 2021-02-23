Check India vs England 3rd Test playing 11 and head-to-head details here

The would play its third pink-ball Test starting February 24, when the Virat Kohli-led side takes on England in the third Test of the four-match series, at Sardar Patel Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad. India has levelled the four-match series 1-1 after winning the second Test at Chepauk Stadium. Pacer is likely to return to the India playing 11 as the home team look to use the seaming conditions during the twilight phase.



playing 11 prediction



India might look to draft in all-rounder lower down the order which would allow the team management to go with an extra spinner. Notably, hinted at a press conference that the Motera wicket would provide assistance to the spinner, like the Chennai pitch.

India tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajnkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma,

England tentative playing 11: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns/Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, Sturat Broad/Jack Leach.

Overall: 124

India won: 27

England won: 48

Draw: 49

Tied: 0

Total matches played: 62

India won: 20

England won: 14

Drawn: 28

England, on the other hand, would look to bring in Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow in its playing 11 after the team's dismal batting performance in the second Test. England’s pace department for the third Test would also see changes as is likely to return to the England playing 11. However, it would be interesting to see whether England would play both veteran pacers, and Stuart Broad, in the Day-Night Test at Motera or not.

ICC World Test Championship

The India vs England 4-match Test series is also part of the (WTC). India has moved to the second spot on the ICC WTC points table after winning the second Test, while England has slipped to the 4th spot. Notably, New Zealand has already qualified for the final, which is scheduled to take place on June 18-22 at the Lord's cricket ground.

Here are the full squads of both teams:

(captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.(c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.