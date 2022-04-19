JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Football » News

Karthik can play finisher's role for India in T20 World Cup: Gavaskar

Blasts near Afghan's Kabul schools kill at least 6 civilians; 17 injured
Business Standard

United's Cristiano Ronaldo won't play game at Liverpool after son's death

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United at Liverpool after the death of one of his newborn twins.

Topics
Liverpool Football Club | Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United

AP  |  Manchester 

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United at Liverpool on Tuesday after the death of one of his newborn twins.

The boy's death was announced on Monday by Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time," United said in a statement.

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy. Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses for their care.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on social media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, April 19 2022. 17:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY