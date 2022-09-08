US Open: Tiafoe continues magical run, top seed Swiatek reaches semifinals

-
ALSO READ
'Just overawed', says French Open champion Swiatek on meeting Lewandowski
Poland's Swiatek reaches French Open final; extends winning streak to 34
Frances Tiafoe stuns No 2 seed Rafael Nadal, enters US Open quarterfinals
French Open: 18-yr-old Coco Gauff reaches first Grand Slam singles final
At French Open, Swiatek loses set, extends match win streak
-
Frances Tiafoe sent the home crowd into a frenzy after beating ninth seed Russian Andrey Rublev 7-6(3), 7-6(0), 6-4, becoming the first American to advance to the US Open men's singles semifinals since 2006.
The 24-year-old No. 22 seed continued his good form on Wednesday after he ousted 22-time Grand Slam champion, Rafael Nadal, in the fourth round.
"This is wild. This is crazy. Having the biggest win in my life 24 hours ago [then] come back and back it up," Tiafoe said. "It's huge growth. It's tough to turn the page."
Tiafoe's first career Grand Slam semifinal will come on Friday against 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who had a marathon duel that lasted more than five hours to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-7(0), 7-5, 6-3 in five sets.
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to her first US Open semifinals after eliminating No. 8 Jessica Pegula, the last American standing in the women's singles 6-3, 7-6(4). The back-and-forth second set saw both players combine 10 breaks in its 12 games.
"I'm really happy that I'm working to keep my expectations low because today was such a tough match," said Swiatek. "The level was great, so I'm really happy that I handled it."
The 21-year-old will then face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinals after the sixth seed's 6-1, 7-6(4) dismissal of 2016 US Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova earlier on Wednesday.
China's Zhang Shuai and Mate Pavic of Croatia were stunned by Belgium's Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France 6-4, 7-5, 10-6 in the mixed doubles semifinals.
All Chinese players have now bowed out of this year's US Open, yet many of them achieved the best results of their careers. 33-year-old Zhang reached the last 16 in the women's singles for the first time after defeating Canada's Rebecca Marino in straight sets.
Yuan Yue, Zheng Qinwen and Wang Xiyu all advanced to the women's singles last 32, while Wu Yibing also reached the third round in the men's singles, setting another milestone for Chinese players.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor