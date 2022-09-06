Cricketing landscape is changing fast, need to strike balance: Williamson

-
ALSO READ
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
CWC 2022 IND vs AUS Preview: Women in blue up against unbeaten Aussies
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
Rohit, Dravid have a big responsibility for T20 World Cup: Parthiv Patel
Tata Group's Trent Ltd enters list of 100 most valued companies in India
-
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson feels the cricketing landscape around the world is witnessing a rapid change with the emergence of T20 leagues and striking balance between franchise cricket and national duty has become the need of the hour.
Williamson's comments came at a time when cricketers around the world are opting to play for various cash-rich T20 leagues over international cricket.
"It's a tricky one because it is changing. So much seems to have happened so quickly," Williamson told reporters.
"It does seem to be a movement in the landscape of the game. Every case is unique and every case has got their individual needs at different stages of their lives.
"There are a lot of different franchise events happening and seeing players make decisions on their playing careers... suggests that there is a balance to strike and some things to work through," he added.
Recently, Trent Boult was released from his central contract after the star New Zealand pacer made a request to spend more time with his family and also take part in T20 leagues across the world.
Boult was roped in Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash League (BBL) soon after.
On the other hand, New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme decided to retire from international cricket, and was roped in by BBL franchise Adelaide Strikers in the draft process.
Williamson, who has struggled with injuries including a long-term elbow problem, and has only played three ODIs since the 2019 World Cup final, is currently leading the side in a three-match ODI series against Australia.
"At the moment I'm very much here and looking to do my very best for the team. I love being involved in this environment," Williamson said.
"It's nice to have those 10 days at home and the body is feeling good.
"It's nice to be training fully and batting for long periods in the nets," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor