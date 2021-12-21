Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami set to enter world of NFTs

-
Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami is all set to storm the world of non-fungible token (NFT) with the Dubai-based CricFlix, in association with RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, launching its first-ever cricket NFT auction on December 24.
Goswami's 2017 World Cup jersey has already been pre-bid even before the start of auction.
"I am very pleased. May I say this should be the start for many other colleagues of mine to unlock NFT value and reach out to fans," said Goswami, who is also the highest wicket taker in women's ODIs.
"We, at CricFlix, are providing powerful transformations into the metaverse by bringing world class cricket memorabilia with a renowned history behind it.
"It is an investment piece of a rare asset class for the future generations where the metaverse and physical world come together and thrive," said CricFlix co-founder Anwar Hussein.
