SA vs Ind: Tests, ODIs to be played behind closed doors amid covid scare

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday informed that owing to the increasing COVID-19 cases around the world, and the fourth wave locally, CSA along with the BCCI have taken a joint decision to protect the players and the tour by not making tickets available for India vs Proteas series.

India and South Africa will lock horns in three Tests and three ODIs. The first Test will be played in Centurion beginning December 26.

"This decision was taken in order to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a Covid-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment," said CSA in an official release.

"At this stage, we would like to remind all cricket fans that the tour and the matches will still be broadcast on SuperSport and SABC platforms," it added.

In addition to this and as part of ongoing efforts to increase the reach of cricket, CSA is exploring other alternative public viewing activations which will ensure that a limited number of fans are able to enjoy the summer cricket atmosphere with other fans via activation sites, while still observing the strictest safety measures and exercising duty of care.

CSA will announce the available alternative public viewing activations as soon as the relevant approvals have been secured.

Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Acting Chief Executive Officer said, "We acknowledge the interest expressed by the fans and other stakeholders on being able to return to stadiums and want to assure all cricket fans that this decision was not taken lightly, but was instead taken in the best interest of the game and in the interest of the health and safety of all patrons."

"Consequently, we urge all sport lovers to exercise absolute care, during these extraordinary times. I also wish to take this time to urge all South Africans to continue spreading the positive messages of VACCINATION, VACCINATION AND VACCINATION, because this is the only way that we can truly get our country back into its high economic activity, which will assist the government to open up the economy and all its forms of economic activity, including allowing greater numbers of fans back into stadiums," he added.

