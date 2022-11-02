LATEST NEWS
ICC rankings: Suryakumar Yadav becomes world No1 T20 Internationals batter
Virat Kohli becomes all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

Kohli has 12 half-centuries to his credit across all editions of the T20 World Cup, including two in the ongoing edition

Press Trust of India  |  Adelaide 

Virat Kohli (Photo: Reuters)
Virat Kohli on Wednesday overtook former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene to become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Kohli, who boasts of an average of more than 80 and a strike rate of over 130 in T20 World Cups, reached the milestone during India's Super 12 match against Bangladesh.

The 33-year-old, playing his fifth T20 World Cup, went past Jayawardene's 1016 runs in the seventh over of the Indian innings.

Kohli has 12 half-centuries to his credit across all editions of the T20 World Cup, including two in the ongoing edition.

He is also the highest run-getter in all T20 internationals ahead of compatriot Rohit Sharma (3811), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3531) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (3239).

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 15:43 IST

