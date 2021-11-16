Virat Kohli's role as batter will remain the same, says Rohit Sharma

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli goes past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket
IND vs NZ WTC final: Virat Kohli completes 7500 runs in Test cricket
-
India's new T20 captain Rohit Sharma doesn't foresee any change in Virat Kohli's role as a batter in the new set-up and expects his predecessor to continue dishing out impactful performances.
Kohli has relinquished his T20 captaincy and from Wednesday's opening T20 International against New Zealand, Rohit will be the full-time skipper in the shortest format going into next year's World Cup.
When asked how he perceives the former captain's role, Rohit was precise in his reply.
"It's very simple. Whatever he has been doing till now, his role in this team remains the same," the Indian captain said ahead of the first T20 International against the Black Caps.
"He is a very important player for the team and whenever he plays, he creates an impact. From team's perspective, he is an important player and when you play each game, the roles are different."
The roles of each player change as per match conditions and all players, including Kohli, are open to that, insisted the new captain.
"When you are batting first, the role is different compared to when you are batting second. Based on games that we are playing, roles will keep changing and everyone is open to that."
The kind of experience that Kohli brings into the T20 set-up will only add to their strength.
"I am sure when Virat comes back, it will only strengthen our team because of the experience and the kind of batsman he is, it's only going to add up to our squad.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor