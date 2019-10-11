JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » South Africa tour of India 2019 » News

PKL 2019, Day 72 highlights: UP Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-33
Business Standard

VVS Laxman praises Virat Kohli's ability to find gaps in pressure situation

Laxman said that at this stage of Kohli's career, the battle against one's own thought process becomes more crucial than against the bowlers.

IANS  |  Pune 

Virat Kohli, India cricket team, India vs South Africa
Indian cricket team player Umesh Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Thenuis de Bruyn during the day 3 of second India-South Africa cricket test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Photo: PTI

Former India batsman VVS Laxman was all praise for Virat Kohli after the India skipper slammed a career-best unbeaten 254 in the first innings of the second Test against South Africa here on Friday.

Riding on Kohli's record seventh double century, the most by an Indian batsman, India declared on 601/5 before reducing South Africa to 36/3 at stumps on Day 2.

Laxman said that at this stage of Kohli's career, the battle against one's own thought process becomes more crucial than against the bowlers.

"For a player like Kohli, batting at this level is like batting against your thought process and not against the bowlers," the 44-year-old said in a segment of Cricket Live exclusively aired on Star Sports.

Laxman also said that Kohli's ability to pick the gaps on a consistent basis puts pressure on the opposition captain and bowlers.

"I'm really impressed with his precise footwork and effective shot selection. It's amazing how he balances his stance, how he goes forward and plays the ball through the offside. He has the gift of noticing the gaps which puts pressure on the opposition captain and bowlers. He definitely had a different level of concentration today," Laxman said.
First Published: Fri, October 11 2019. 23:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY