W V Raman appointed Bengal batting consultant, Shukla set to become coach

-
ALSO READ
Indian cricket will be spineless if Ranji trophy is ignored: Ravi Shastri
Sourav Ganguly joins hands with Noida-based edtech startup Classplus
IPL franchises, cricketers wish Ganguly on 50th birthday; list achievements
Not politics but educational app my new venture, clarifies Sourav Ganguly
Ranji Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal shines as Mumbai get past UP reach final
-
Former India opener W V Raman will once again be a part of the Bengal Ranji team, albeit as a "batting consultant", for the upcoming season while former state skipper Laxmi Ratan Shukla will be the new coach.
"Shukla will be appointed the chief coach of the Bengal team tomorrow. He has been our U-25 coach and most of the players share a good rapport with Shukla, who has been a fighter all his life. He is expected to bring in fresh ideas into the Bengal set-up," a senior Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) official told PTI on Monday.
The decision was made by the CAB brass after Arun Lal had tendered his resignation after Bengal lost the Ranji semi-finals to Madhya Pradesh.
"Raman has accepted the offer. He would be a part of various camps but won't be available during the tournament as that was the flexibility that both parties agreed to. CAB president Avishek Dalmiya had called Raman and asked him if he is available, and he instantly agreed to don the consultant's hat," the official said.
"Raman has worked as Bengal's head coach in two different stints and he is very familiar with the set-up. He is basically going to replace VVS Laxman, who was the head of Bengal's Vision 20-20 programme," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor