Warne suggests big changes in England playing XI; tweet goes viral

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: RCB signs Englishman George Garton as replacement for Richardson
Shane Warne not amused with Steve Smith's return to leadership role
Joe Root keeps England lineup under wraps for first Ashes test
Ashes, 2nd Test: Pietersen slams England batters' approach against Lyon
Root says 'clear on how to approach' as the Ashes launched at the Gabba
-
Australian cricketing legend Shane Warne has said that England have a lot of catching up to do if they want to reclaim the Ashes, and for that the tourists will have to completely overhaul their bowling department ahead of the traditional Boxing Day Test at the MCG starting on December 26.
England are 0-2 down in the five-Test series, having lost the opening match at The Gabba by nine wickets followed by a 275-run drubbing at the Adelaide Oval on Monday.
Following Australia's win, the spin wizard took to social media to congratulate the hosts and suggested remedies to England to overcome the dismal run.
"Congrats to the Aussies on a hard fought win. England have a lot to do heading to Melbourne as they are now 2-0 down. They must start by picking the correct team including a spinner for the conditions. (Zak) Crawley, (Mark) Wood, (Jonny) Bairstow & (Jack) Leach would make my team. For Oz (Pat) Cummins for (Michael) Neser," Warne tweeted.
Soon, his followers started posting who they wanted in the England Playing XI for the MCG Test. "Crawley for (Rory) Burns, Bairstow for (Ollie) Pope, Wood for (Ollie) Robinson, Leach for (Stuart) Broad," suggested a follower.
England is reportedly looking for reinforcements, and eyeing its cricketers playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) in a bid to turn around its fortunes in series.
According to a report in The Cricketer on Monday, pace bowler Saqib Mahmood has been placed on standby and is most likely to be called for the third Test.
With Mahmood being reportedly in the scheme of things, another follower tweeted, "Crawley for Burns, Wood for Broad, Mahmood (BBL) for (Chris) Woakes! Im mystified about (Ben) Foakes! Replace (Jos) Butler! Garton, Yates and Parkinson not in Australia could have been used! We are getting hammered! Why stick with a team that everyone thought would lose 5-0 before a ball was bowled!"
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor