Wimbledon: Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner, enters semis for 11th time

The six-time champion Novak Djokovic made a promising comeback from two sets down to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Wimbledon on Tuesday.
The Serbian, the No 1 seed, entered his 11th semi-final of Wimbledon after defeating Jannik Sinner 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2, at the centre court. With this win, the 35-year-old has extended an unbeaten run at Wimbledon to a total of 26 matches.
Djokovic was two sets down before he made a promising comeback from the third set to enter the semis. He will now be facing the British No.9 seed, Cameron Norrie, who also won his men's singles quarter-finals.
Playing at Court 1, the 26-year-old left-hander defeated Belgium's David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to secure his semi-finals berth.
Later, World Number five Rafael Nadal will square off with America's Taylor Fritz in their quarter-finals clash on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
