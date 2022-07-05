India register second draw in Women's Hockey WC, held 1-1 by China

-
ALSO READ
Hockey India Men National C'ship 2022 kick-starts in Bhopal
National Hockey Championship 2022: Haryana, Odisha and TN register wins
Need to finish games in regulation time: India women's hockey coach
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
CWC 2022 India vs West Indies: Women in blue face the Caribbean juggernaut
-
India were held to a 1-1 draw by China, their second consecutive identical result in Pool B, at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.
Jiali Zheng gave China the lead in the 26th minute before Vandana Katariya equalised for India in the 45th minute.
India drew 1-1 against Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist England in their tournament opener.
The Indians had the better share of possession in the first two quarters and had more chances but their efforts didn't result into goals.
The Chinese, on the other hand, waited for counter-attacks to breach the Indian defence.
In the ninth minute, Navneet Kaur had the first shot at goal after combining well with Vandana Katariya but her effort was saved by Chinese goalkeeper Liu Ping.
In the 23rd minute, India came close to scoring but the goalpost came to China's rescue. From the resultant rebound, Jyotika seemed to have found the net but the goal was disallowed after a referral.
India secured their first penalty corner soon after that but failed to capitalise on it.
China took the lead against the run of play through Jiali Zheng who shot past Savita Punia after receiving a pass from Xindan Zhang.
Two minutes later, India earned another penalty corner but Monika's try was saved by Ping as China went into the half-time break with a slender one goal lead.
China came out on an aggressive note after the change of ends and secured their first penalty corner in the 33rd minute but Bingfeng Gu's flick went wide.
In the 42nd minute, India secured back-to-back penalty corners but wasted both.
Seconds from the end of the third quarter, Vandana deflected in Gurjit's flick as India drew level from a perfectly executed penalty corner.
The fourth quarter was dominated by India as they went on the offensive in search of the winner but failed to find the back of the net.
China made a late surge and secured another penalty corner in the 54th minute but India defended well as both the teams registered their second consecutive draw in the tournament.
India will play New Zealand in their final pool match on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor