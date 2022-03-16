Women's World Cup India vs England Live Score: Mithali's girls seek revenge
India vs England CWC 2022: Since the loss in the 2017 Women's World Cup final, Mithali Raj led Indian team has been waiting for the opportunity to take on the England Women's team
Topics
Women Cricket World Cup | Women cricket India | India vs England
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India Women celebrating the win over Pakistan Women in CWC 2022. Photo: @BCCI
Women's World Cup India W vs England W Live: The India Women's cricket team take on England in their fourth game of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, New Zealand. In red hot form, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, the heroes of India's win of 155 runs in their previous encounter against West Indies will once again be looked up to by Mithali Raj and team against a very aggressive English team that is yet to open it's account in the World Cup as it has lost all its previous three games.
India vs England Women World Cup Toss Update
India vs England Women's Cricket World Cup match today will begin at 06:30 am IST and 1400 hrs Local New Zealand time. Thus the toss between the India Women captain Mithali Raj and England Women captain Heather Knight would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, India vs England toss would take place at 06:00 am IST and 1330 hrs Local time.
Today's weather at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui for India vs England Women's World Cup match
No rain is expected during the match hours of 02:00 pm to 10:00 pm Local time at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, New Zealand. The weather will remain pleasant throughout the game with the temperature slowly going down from 25 Degree Celcius to 18 Degree Celsius as the game progresses. The cloud cover will also remain in the zone of 25 to 60%.
Pitch report for today's Women's World Cup match between India and England
The pitch at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for India vs England game would most likely remain a true wicket which it has been throughout the competition so far. The ball generally comes onto the bat with grip offered to spinners as the match progresses. Thus winning the toss and batting first at such a wicket with quality spinners in their rank could be beneficial for both teams.
India Women Predicted Playing 11
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma/Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England Women Predicted Playing 11
Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole
India Women World Cup Squad
Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
England Women World Cup Squad
Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Catch all the Live Updates from this India vs England Women's World Cup 2022 match here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh