Yasir Shah brought bad name to Pakistan Cricket, says Ramiz Raja

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja on Wednesday said that the incident involving Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah has brought a bad name to Pakistan Cricket.

Yasir Shah was named in an FIR filed by a couple at Islamabad's Shalimar police station two days back in which they have alleged that the cricketer had aided his friend while knowing he had raped and made compromising videos of their 14-year old niece.

"It is a no-brainer Yasir is a circuit player and while we train and educate these players they are in ambassadorial positions and should know with whom and where to socialize," Ramiz said at a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday.

The FIR states that when the couple approached Yasir for help he laughed them off, made fun of the entire incident, gave life threats to them and their niece and said he would use his influence to drag them into legal battles.

Yasir and his friend, Farhan have gone underground and are still being searched by the police in the case.

"I don't know what is the truth in this case but it is a fact that such headlines are not good for Pakistan cricket and specially at a time when there is a feel good factor going through Pakistan Cricket now," the PCB Chairman said.

He said that all contracted players including Yasir were regularly reminded of their responsibilities as ambassadors and how to behave in public.

"It is a no-brainer that they must know with whom or when to socialize."



Yasir has played 46 Tests and 25 ODIs for Pakistan but missed the recent tour to Bangladesh because of finger injury.

Ramiz said he had increased fees of players soon after taking over as Chairman in September because he wanted all players to be financially secure in society and also to put an end to this debate on departmental/organizational cricket and provincial teams.

"I want these players to be earning well but they also have responsibilities towards Pakistan cricket and the sport.

