Kapil Dev recalls his experience of lifting the World Cup in 1983

-
ALSO READ
Outgoing head coach Shastri backs successor Dravid to 'raise the bar'
Covid-19: India head coach Ravi Shastri to miss Manchester Test
Lal Bahadur Shastri's life will be an inspiration for countrymen: PM Modi
I felt like I was being thrown under the bus: Ashwin on Shastri's remark
Misbah resigned as he wasn't consulted on Pak T20 World Cup squad: Source
-
As the sports drama '83' is all set to release on the big screen on Thursday, former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev recalled the feeling of lifting the World Cup in 1983, in a video shared by the makers.
In the video, Kapil recalls his experience of winning the World Cup in 1983.
He was heard saying in Hindi: "India ke liye khelna ek sapna tha and a bigger dream was to become the Captain of the National team. And I had never imagined lifting the World Cup on the balcony of Lord's!"
The clip was captioned: "The Haryana Hurricane, @therealkapildev Sir, invites us all to experience the historic saga unfold! 2 Days To 83. #ThisIs83 83 IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D."
'83' highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer Singh.
The film is all set to release theatrically worldwide on December 23.
--IANS
dc/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor