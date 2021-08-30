Wasim Akram was also interested in Pakistan Cricket Board chairman's post

-
ALSO READ
IND vs NZ: Conditions in UK will favour Kiwis in WTC final, says Cummins
ICC WTC: India, NZ to be joint winners if final ends in a draw or tie
Wriddhiman Saha recovers from Covid-19, to join Indian team on May 24
IND vs NZ: India will be more conditioned for ICC WTC final, says Taylor
'India likely to struggle in WTC final if conditions favour fast bowlers'
-
Legendary pacer Wasim Akram had also shown interest in becoming the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board before Prime Minister Imran Khan picked Ramiz Raja for the responsibility.
According to a PCB insider aware of the developments leading up to the nomination of Ramiz as chairman, the former great also expressed interest in the position.
"It is true Wasim Akram was also considered for the chairman's post and had also indicated his interest but, apparently, the prime minister was advised that Ramiz would be a better choice as he had no past baggage to carry with him," the source claimed.
Akram, who is an influential member of the PCB's Cricket Committee and also Director cricket/coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter.
According to the source at one time Akram's name was put forward as a top candidate to replace Ehsan Mani and he also showed interest but his name cropping up in a match-fixing scandal in the past became a hurdle for him.
The former captain was at the centre of match-fixing allegations with other Pakistan players in the 1990s and was also fined for not cooperating with a judicial inquiry commission on the fixing allegations in 2000.
Although several match-fixing inquiries including the Justice Malik Qayyum commission between 1995 and 2000 never found Akram guilty of any wrongdoing, the allegations surrounding him did affected him personally.
Akram has always claimed innocence and maintained that he has not accepted any offers to work in the PCB because of his other commitments.
"But this time Wasim had shown interest but eventually the premier settled upon Ramiz who has never come under the shadow of match-fixing allegations as a player or captain," the source said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor