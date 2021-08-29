Bhavina Patel's performance in Paralympics will inspire millions: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday congratulated table tennis player Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal at the Tokyo

He said that Patel's performance in the will inspire millions of people.

Many congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal for India. You have made every Indian proud. Your stellar performance will inspire millions, Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Patel signed off with a historic silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games after going down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles class 4 final.

