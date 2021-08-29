Bhavina Patel's performance in Paralympics will inspire millions: Kejriwal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday congratulated table tennis player Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.
He said that Patel's performance in the Paralympics will inspire millions of people.
Many congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal for India. You have made every Indian proud. Your stellar performance will inspire millions, Kejriwal said in a tweet.
Patel signed off with a historic silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games after going down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles class 4 final.
