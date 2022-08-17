ZIM vs IND 1st ODI: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

The Indian team will finally have and he will lead the men in blue as they take on in the first match of the three-match series beginning at the Harare Sports Club in Harare, the capital city of .

The series, a part of the 2023 ODI Super League, will be important for who recently beat Bangladesh in an ODI series after a long time. They would like to carry on that good form and build a team that would look like a strong contender to make it to the Super 12 stage of the upcoming T20 World Cup as well.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Zimbabwe would look like

The Indian team would look to include both Deepak Chahar and in the playing eleven as they are coming back from injuries, but are more than important parts of the team’s future endeavours. Deepak Hooda and Shikhar Dhawan’s place in the team cannot be compromised either and hence tea team will be built around these four players. Rahul Tripathi, who got a deserving India call-up after his heroics in the IPL will most likely debut in this game too.

For Zimbabwe, they would look to arrest their top order collapses and hope that players like Innocent Kaia and Wesley Madhevere strike a chord with Raza and their skipper Regis Chakabva to put up a good show with the bat.



Also Read: ZIM vs IND 1st ODI Preview: Zimbabwe eyes gains from David-Goliath battle

India Predicted Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Tripathi, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj/Deepak Chahar

Zimbabwe Predicted Playing 11

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga

Zimbabwe vs India 1st ODI Toss Timing and Details

Zimbabwe vs India 1st ODI will begin at 12:45 pm IST and 09:15 am Local Time. Thus the toss between Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva and India captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 12:15 pm IST and 08:45 am Local Time.

India ODI Squad

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Zimbabwe ODI Squad

Regis Chakabva(w/c), Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, John Masara, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Tanaka Chivanga