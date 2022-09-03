Zimbabwe edge Australia in third ODI thriller to seal historic win

-
Zimbabwe defeated Australia by three wickets to win the third ODI in a famous victory at the Riverway Stadium in Queensland.
It was only Zimbabwe's third win against Australia in 33 attempts and their first since 2014 in Harare. This was also the first time they have defeated Australia in Australia in ODI cricket.
Despite this loss, Australia sealed the ODI series 2-1 thanks to their victories in the opening two matches.
Chasing 142, Zimbabwe had a decent partnership at the top, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Tadiwanashe Marumani giving them a 38-run opening stand. But after Kaitano was dismissed on 19 by Hazlewood, the visitors would have to endure some jitters.
Hazlewood then sent Wessly Madhevere (2) and Sean Williams packing on back-to-back deliveries to further increase the tension in the Zimbabwe camp.
Sikandar Raza (8) also could not much of a contribution and Marumani's dismissal for a well-made 35 by Green had the visitors wobbling at 77/5.
A crucial partnership of 38 runs between skipper Regis Chakabva and Tony Munyonga then calmed some nerves. The pair batted patiently, taking their time, while not taking any unnecessary risks.
Their stand took Zimbabwe to 115, when Ashton Agar put another spanner in their hopes of a Zimbabwe victory. Munyonga was bowled for 17 by the left-arm spinner, with the visitors still needing 17 more runs for a win.
Chakabva, joined by the hero with the ball Ryan Burl edged Zimbabwe sealed a famous win. Chakabva would play a captain's knock of (37*) while Burl scored 11. Mitchell Starc claimed his 200th ODI wicket as he dismissed Burl late in the innings but Zimbabwe held their nerves to win the match by three wickets, with Brad Evans smashing home the winning runs.
Earlier, Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva won the toss on Saturday and the visitors took three wickets inside the first 10 overs and bowled Australia out for 141 runs.
Brief score: Australia 141 (David Warner 94, Glenn Maxwell 19; Ryan Burl 5-10) vs Zimbabwe 142/7 (Tadiwanashe Marumani 35, Regis Chakabva 37*; Josh Hazlewood 3-30).
