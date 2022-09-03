SL vs AFG, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming, when and where to watch

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the first match of the Super 4 level in Asia Cup 2022 today. The other two teams that have made it to the top 4 in this tournament are India and Pakistan.

Super 4 will be played in the round-robin format, where the top two teams will play in the final on September 11, 2022. India and Afghanistan, which were unbeaten at the group stage, are the favourites in the tournament. But now Pakistan is also looking much stronger after its massive victory against Hong Kong.

While would like to continue its golden run after a phenomenal showing at the group stage, where it defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh comprehensively, Sri Lanka will want to replicate its performance of the previous match, in which it defeated Bangladesh.

The Zadrans will be the key players to watch out for in the side. Najibullah and Ibrahim are also looking in great form among batters. Among bowlers, the spin trio of Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will be crucial.

Sri Lanka's batting finally clicked against Bangladesh in its last group-stage game. Top-order batsman Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka look in great touch. However, bowlers have not been in their best form lately.

SL vs AFG, 2022: Weather and pitch report

Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a spinner's haven, and teams have successfully defended decent totals on this ground. Both contenders in the super 4 opening match, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, have plenty of good spin options that can change the complexion of the game.

The weather will be clear for Saturday’s game and the temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius with 56% humidity. The toss-winning team would love to bowl first and restrict the opponents somewhere between 140 and 150.

SL vs AFG, Super 4- 2022: Expected Sri Lanka Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka,Asitha Fernando

SL vs AFG, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Expected Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq,Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

SL vs AFG, Super 4- Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming



Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Cricket Asia Cup 2022. So, you can enjoy the live telecast from at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on TV or access it on the Disney+Hostar app from 7.30 pm (IST).



SL vs AFG, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head



Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have only faced each other twice in T20 Internationals, with both registering one win each.





Format Total matches SL Won Afg Won Tie ODI 4 3 1 0 Test 0 0 0 0 T20 International 2 1 1 0

SL vs AFG, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Who are the favourites in this match?



Though Afghanistan is the favourite in today's match. The betting odds are stacked in favour of Sri Lanka, which has a good record in knockout matches. It will be interesting to see if Sri Lanka can avenge its 8-wicket defeat in the group stage match at the hands of Afghanistan.



(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)