SL vs AFG, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming, when and where to watch

-
ALSO READ
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022, Match 3: Predicted 11, time, weather and pitch
Asia Cup 2022 SL vs AFG Preview: Equal in strength but legacy favours Lanka
Asia Cup 2022: Groups, schedule, venue, team list and full squad
-
Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the first match of the Super 4 level in Asia Cup 2022 today. The other two teams that have made it to the top 4 in this tournament are India and Pakistan.
Super 4 will be played in the round-robin format, where the top two teams will play in the Asia Cup final on September 11, 2022. India and Afghanistan, which were unbeaten at the group stage, are the favourites in the tournament. But now Pakistan is also looking much stronger after its massive victory against Hong Kong.
Also, read Asia Cup 2022 points table: Team standings, NRR, win, loss and rankings
While Afghanistan would like to continue its golden run after a phenomenal showing at the group stage, where it defeated Sri Lanka and Bangladesh comprehensively, Sri Lanka will want to replicate its performance of the previous match, in which it defeated Bangladesh.
The Zadrans will be the key players to watch out for in the Afghanistan side. Najibullah and Ibrahim are also looking in great form among batters. Among bowlers, the spin trio of Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will be crucial.
Sri Lanka's batting finally clicked against Bangladesh in its last group-stage game. Top-order batsman Kusal Mendis and Dasun Shanaka look in great touch. However, bowlers have not been in their best form lately.
SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022: Weather and pitch report
Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a spinner's haven, and teams have successfully defended decent totals on this ground. Both contenders in the super 4 opening match, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, have plenty of good spin options that can change the complexion of the game.
The weather will be clear for Saturday’s game and the temperature will be 29 degrees Celsius with 56% humidity. The toss-winning team would love to bowl first and restrict the opponents somewhere between 140 and 150.
SL vs AFG, Super 4- Asia Cup 2022: Expected Sri Lanka Playing XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka,Asitha Fernando
SL vs AFG, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Expected Afghanistan Playing XI
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq,Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
SL vs AFG, Super 4- Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming
Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Cricket Asia Cup 2022. So, you can enjoy the live telecast from at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on TV or access it on the Disney+Hostar app from 7.30 pm (IST).
SL vs AFG, Super 4 -Asia Cup 2022: Head-to-head
Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have only faced each other twice in T20 Internationals, with both registering one win each.
|Format
|Total matches
|SL Won
|Afg Won
|Tie
|ODI
|4
|3
|1
|0
|Test
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T20 International
|2
|1
|1
|0
SL vs AFG, Super 4 - Asia Cup 2022: Who are the favourites in this match?
Though Afghanistan is the favourite in today's match. The betting odds are stacked in favour of Sri Lanka, which has a good record in knockout matches. It will be interesting to see if Sri Lanka can avenge its 8-wicket defeat in the group stage match at the hands of Afghanistan.
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor