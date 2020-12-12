12.9-inch Huawei MatePad with 120Hz OLED screen may launch next year

-
Huawei is expected to launch its flagship P50 series smartphones early next year and now a new report claims that along with the P50 series smartphones, the company will also launch a new tablet 'MatePad'.
According to GizmoChina, the tablet is expected to come with a 12.9-inch OLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-narrow bezels surrounding the screen. The body of the device, made up of metal, will be thin and light.
The new tablet would run Huawei's "PadOS" - based on the company's incoming Harmony OS - the one that's meant to succeed EMUI 11 - supported by more of Huawei's in-house services.
As for the processor, the device could come powered by the company's own Kirin 9000 chipset - the same chipset that powers the Huawei Mate 40 lineup.
In addition, Huawei is reportedly in the final stage of testing the liquid lens for flagship phones which is supposed to largely improve image stabilisation and focus times.
China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) approved an important camera module patent related to the Liquid Lens.
